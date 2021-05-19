Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has opened up on her relationship status and marriage plans during a question-and-answer session with her fans.

A fan inquired whether she is planning to get married and in her response, the mother of two revealed that getting married is not on her bucket list at the moment.

Lillian said she has been married before but her publicized marriage with her ex-husband Moses Kanene didn’t work out.

Lillian divorced her husband over infidelity and domestic abuse, barely two years after they exchanged vows in a colourful wedding ceremony.

“When are you getting married, asking for a friend,” a fan inquired and she responded saying, “Been married, it was a good run but it didn’t work out.

“Not really keen on talking about marriage as I am currently very happy as I am,”

Here are screenshots of her response.

