Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Renowned content creator and brand influencer, Maureen Waititu, is ready to fall in love again after her hyped marriage with skirt-chasing fitness guru, Frankie, crumbled like the tower of babel.

According to the mother of two, she still believes in love and although her heart was broken at some point, it’s now filled with love.

Maureen, who was speaking in an interview on one of the local TV stations, said that she is praying to God to give her a God-fearing man.

“I still believe in love, I have a lot to offer. My heart was broken but I am filled with love now. I would be interested in a man who has certain values that I’m looking for.

“I pray to God to bring me a man who is God-fearing,” she said.

Maureen reminisced how Netizens trolled her after she broke up with Frankie.

The sassy content creator said that she tried her best to contain herself after the messy breakup that was highly publicized.

Maureen added that she regrets washing their dirty linen in public with her ex-husband.

“People laughed at me, telling me to move on. Where do I go to? Currently, I am happy.

“My heart is settled. I regret that there was a lack of respect all through the process.

“But on my side, I really tried. The more I kept quiet, the more I became hurt,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST