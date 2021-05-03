Monday, May 3, 2021 – A lady has come out to expose gospel singer, Mr. Seed, as a notorious womanizer, days after he walked down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend, Nimo Gachuiri.

Seed, real name Moses Omondi, tied the knot with his Kikuyu girlfriend three days ago in a beautiful ceremony that was attended by friends and family members.

But it seems that he won’t enjoy his honeymoon after a lady identified as Swabrina Queen on Instagram, reached out to blogger Edgar Obare and accused him of abandoning her after she fell pregnant.

Edgar attached audio of the lady confessing that she is pregnant for the singer.

She added that he even sent her money to terminate the pregnancy but the pills she took backfired.

The said lady claims that when she informed Seed’s wife about the pregnancy, she blocked her.

Here are screenshots of her exposing Mr. Seed badly.

Here is a photo of the lady.

