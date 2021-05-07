Friday, May 7, 2021 – Vane Onsige, the wife of controversial Kisii gospel singer, Embarambamba, has showered him with praises and denied that he is a mad man.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of 5 said that her husband’s crazy dance moves put food on the table and she is proud of him.

“I always delight in washing his dirty clothes because that is how he earns a living.

“In fact, if there is a day I am very unhappy is the day Embarambamba comes home with clean clothes since I know that day he has not earned anything,” she said.

Embarambamba’s wife revealed that she is also a musician but she stopped doing music after they were mistreated by a producer.

“I have done a collabo with Embarambamba in the hit song Entururu(a cent), which depicts struggles brought about by poverty. But later, I decided to stop after a producer mistreated us,” she said, adding that she doesn’t like media attention.

She hopes her husband will become a global star someday.

“I am sure our lives will be better.

“I trust my husband will soon become a hit and earn good money,” she said.

