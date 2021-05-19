Wednesday, 19 May 2021 – Media personality, Makena Njeri, has finally come out of the closet and confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking on international media platform TedX, Makena disclosed that it had taken her years for her to accept and admit her orientation.

“I remember for the first time in my life after very many years, I looked at the mirror and said to myself ‘I am gay, I am unique and this is my truth’,” she said.

Makena disclosed that as a gay woman living in Kenya, she has faced a lot of criticism and hateful comments online because of her sexual orientation.

Some family members and friends have even deserted her at some point because of her orientation.

“I believe that gender identity is one’s personal experience and perception of self,” she explained.

The former BBC reporter is now focused on building her NGO called Bold Network Africa, where she is the CEO and founder.

The NGO is involved in educating the society in Africa on matters to do with LGBTQ and fight for the rights of the members of LBGTQ community.

Listen to her speaking at Ted Talks, where she finally opened up on her sexual orientation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST