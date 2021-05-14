Friday, May 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is over the moon after the High Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

A five-judge bench declared the BBI referendum process, spearheaded by President Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, unlawful saying it violated the Constitution of Kenya.

Ruto, who openly challenged the Bill from its inception, expressed gratitude to a higher power moments after the momentous ruling.

“There is GOD in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May GOD’S name be praised forever,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter account immediately after the ruling.

However, the DP has been exposed for being a master of doublespeak after he castigated and even threatened the Supreme Court led by former CJ Maraga following the nullification of the 2017 elections.

Indeed, Uhuru and Ruto made good their threats and Maraga never had a smooth ride until he retired.

This is hypocrisy and Kenyans have called him out for posing as a democrat when it suits him.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST