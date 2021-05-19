Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Jane Muthoni may get off easy even after killing her husband in cold blood if the court accepts the testimony of her daughter.

June Mbuthi, the daughter of Jane Muthoni and her deceased husband, pleaded with the court to forgive her mother despite being found guilty of murdering the former Kiru Boys High School Principal, Mbuthi Mwangi.

June made the plea yesterday during a virtual court session where her mother, Jane Muthoni, was set to be sentenced.

While making her plea, June stated that it had been a tough time for both her and her siblings during the five years that her mother had spent in remand.

“We all want justice for my father.”

“He was my best friend but the absence of my parents has been so hard for my siblings and I for the past 5 years.”

“We request the court to have mercy on my mum.”

“I know it can’t be undone but we don’t have anyone we can fully rely on.”

“All that time, we have been depending on third parties like relatives and friends,” she pleaded.

The accused, also a former principal at Icaciri Secondary School, was found guilty of murdering her husband.

Joseph Njuguna, a convict turned state witness confessed how he was contacted by a woman identified as Damaris to participate in the killing mission.

Damaris had been contacted by Muthoni who had suspected that her husband, Mbuthi, was having an affair with an M-PESA shop attendant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST