Friday, May 7, 2021 – As India grapples with a harrowing Covid-19 crisis that has seen infections skyrocket and the healthcare system stretched to breaking point, selfless citizens have stepped forward to try and help their local communities.

Khan, a 34-year-old tuk-tuk driver, has converted his tuk-tuk into a small ambulance fitted with an oxygen cylinder.

He rushes Covid-19 patients to the hospital for free.

