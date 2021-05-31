Monday, May 31, 2021 – The nationwide curfew has been extended for 60 more days by none other than Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a special gazette notice dated May 28, the CS noted that the curfew hours would apply in the entire country, until the end of July 2021.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in the morning with the effect from May 28, 2021, and shall remain in effect for a period of 60 days thereof,” he stated.

Matiang’i further directed that there would be no public gatherings, processions, or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew.

“The gatherings will only be permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in charge of a division/ sub-county,” he noted.

The Order shall not apply to the services, personnel, or essential workers including medical professionals and health workers, National security officers and National Government administration officers, licensed pharmaceuticals companies, pharmacies and drug stores, licensed broadcasters, and media houses.

Also given an exception are workers with the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Airports Authority and Licensed Civil Aviation Service Providers, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Ports Authority and Licensed Sea and Port Operators. Kenya Maritime Authority and Licensed Maritime Service Providers, Power production and distribution companies, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Pipeline Company, Water and sanitation service providers, Food and farm produce processors, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, and transporters.

