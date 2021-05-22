Monday, May 22, 2021 – There was a heavy police presence at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a as hundreds of elders flocked there for Speaker Justin Muturi’s coronation.

Governor Mwangi Wa Iria had vowed to disrupt the coronation event, claiming the ceremony would desecrate the historic shrine.

“The shrine is under our custody and we shall ensure it is protected and nobody will be allowed in because are not going to let it be turned into a political stadium,” the fiery Governor stated on Friday.

Muturi is seeking blessings from elders to become the Mt Kenya spokesman.

Heavily armed police officers camped outside the shrine and inspected leaders and vehicles that strolled in to attend the ceremony.

Kenyans are up in arms on Twitter, accusing the Government of misusing state resources to aid speaker Muturi in pursuing his political ambitions.

Here are photos from the coronation event.

