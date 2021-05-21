Friday, May 21, 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has raised concerns over the safety of kids after spotting some kids walking in the dark while coming from school in Kasarani.

The kids were reportedly coming from school at around 8:30 pm.

Although tuition was declared illegal by the Government, some schools are still running tuition lessons at an extra charge.

In the photos shared, the kids are seen walking on a poorly lit and deserted road, posing a great risk to their lives.

Here’s how Netizens reacted to the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST