Saturday, 15 May 2021 – Kenyans have come out to narrate how their family members have been brainwashed by popular Nairobi preachers and turned into zombies.

Controversial preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, is among the con preachers who have been exposed for taking advantage of their congregants.

A Kenyan narrated how his uncle’s life was destroyed after joining Ng’anga’s church.

Luckily, his family members rescued him before it was too late.

Here’s a screenshot of the post that exposes Pastor Ng’ang’a as a notorious hyena who preys on innocent souls to enrich himself.

