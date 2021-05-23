Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Celebrated Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has proved that Kikuyu men are also romantic after he surprised his wife on her birthday and treated her like a queen.

Samidoh’s wife, Edday, couldn’t hide her joy after the memorable birthday surprise.

She took to social media and shared a romantic video of her celebrity husband serenading her and thanked him for the amazing surprise birthday party which was attended by close friends.

“Thanks so much guys for the birthday wishes, am really humbled, to my husband thanks so much for the surprise, twas a nice one,” she wrote.

Netizens roasted Samidoh’s side-chick, Karen Nyamu after his wife posted a video of the surprise birthday party.

The controversial city politician was forced to disable her comments on Instagram soon after Samidoh’s wife posted the video of the birthday party after Netizens trolled her badly.

Nyamu tried to snatch Samidoh from Edday by trapping him with pregnancy but her efforts bore no fruits.

Here’s a video of Samidoh and his wife getting romantic during the surprise birthday party.

