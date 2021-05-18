Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju warned the five-judge bench that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as null and void.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, reminded the judges that they depend on the same government they were reportedly fighting and frustrating.

He further accused them of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta by referring to him as “Mr”, and also limiting his powers in his role as a symbol of national unity.

Justices Teresia Matheka, Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, and Chacha Mwita – on Thursday, May 13 – ruled that the BBI initiative was unconstitutional and that Uhuru failed to respect, uphold and safeguard the Constitution by initiating a referendum.

“Judges should learn the word ‘interdependence’ because as soon as they finish a ruling, they need policemen to escort them home as guards or drivers.”

“The world is much more complicated.”

“We are a little more humble than the judges who say this is what is, period!

“If you don’t like it, period!” Tuju castigated the judges in what his critics termed as a premonition of the government withdrawing the justices’ security.

Tuju, in his interview, further cautioned politicians against celebrating the BBI ruling, arguing that the initiative was aligned towards fostering peace and unity.

“People who are celebrating the High Court ruling that nullified the BBI are like dancing on the graves of those who died during political violence in Kenya.”

“This kind of ruling (BBI) tests our institutions.”

“If it was in some of the failed African states, military vehicles would be spotted on Nairobi roads,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST