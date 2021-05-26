Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has put to notice two dangerous criminals who have been terrorizing residents of Dandora Phase 5.

According to Hessy, the middle-aged men identified as Geoffrey and Sherrif are involved in robbery with violence crimes in Dandora estate and its environs.

They operate with impunity armed with all manner of weapons.

Hessy paraded the faces of the two gangsters on Facebook and warned them to prepare for the worst.

Check out their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST