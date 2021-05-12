Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Renowned comedian and radio presenter, Professor Hamo, left Hot 96 in March after a memo was sent to all employees listing the company’s new rules.

In the memo sent to all employees who work for various TV and radio stations owned by Royal Media Services, the staff members are supposed to follow new strict guidelines that didn’t augur well with the renowned comedian.

According to the memo which has since surfaced online, none of the staff members is allowed to appear on a billboard or run advertising campaigns for any other company apart from Royal Media Services.

Hamo felt that he will lose a lot of money since he has been making a killing through brand endorsements.

He left willingly after reading the company’s new code of conduct that restricts him from making extra income from brand endorsements.

Here’s a screenshot of the memo.

