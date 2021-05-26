Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Former KTN presenter, Robert Soi, has passed on.

Soi is a veteran Sports anchor who built his career at KTN in the early 2000s before moving to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

He passed away today at the Nairobi Hospital after spending one week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to well-placed sources, the veteran journalist was involved in a deadly accident months ago that left him with serious head injuries after he developed a blood clot in his head.

The veteran journalist was married to Aljazeera journalist Catherine Soi.

Catherine and Robert met at KTN where she was working as a reporter.

