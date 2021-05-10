Monday, May 10, 2021 – Slay queen city preacher, Lucy Natasha, conducted an online fundraiser for ailing Kamba gospel singer, Justina Syokau on Sunday night, after her plight was highlighted by a famous YouTuber.

Natasha, while conducting the fundraiser, revealed that Syokau is in dire financial need to an extent that she has been forced to sell her household items to settle her medical bills.

She is currently spending her nights on a sofa in a cheap and tiny house after relocating from a lavish apartment where she was residing before things went south.

During the online fund-drive, the flamboyant preacher contributed Ksh 50,000 to assist the ailing singer in settling part of her medical bills.

Syokau has posted photos showing the strange skin disease that she is currently battling after some people accused her of lying about her condition.

“God I know you as a healer. Heal me. Nothing defeats you.

“God, I refuse to give up. I declare I will live in Jesus name,” she posted and shared the photos below.

