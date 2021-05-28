Friday, 28 May 2021 – Social media influencer, Kabi Wa Jesus, has quoted the amount of money that he is ready to pay as child support for his daughter Abby.

Kabi was ordered by the court to pay child support for the 7-year-old girl that he sired with his cousin, Ciku, after the DNA test turned positive.

Kabi’s cousin identified as, Dzendere, spoke to blogger Edgar Obare and disclosed that the renowned Youtuber said he is capable of paying only Ksh 20,000 to support Abby.

Kabi said that he only makes Sh 150,000 shilling per month and most of the money is used to support his family, leaving him with Sh 10,000 as savings.

However, his baby mama, Ciku, who happens to be his cousin, believes that he makes more money and is only trying to take advantage of her.

Here’s a screenshot of Edgar Obare’s revelations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.