Thursday, May 6, 2021 – A drunk white man caused a scene at Chandarana Supermarket in Ngara after he was ordered by a security guard to wear a facemask before entering the premises.

Instead of following the Covid protocols, he started abusing the guard and tried to force himself into the supermarket.

A video shared online shows him confronting the guard and attempting to assault him.

A lady who was in the company of the white man was seen desperately trying to cool him down and forcing him to wear the mask.

Cases of foreigners, especially expatriates, disrespecting guards in upmarket business premises are common.

In most cases, no action is taken against them.

Watch the video of the altercation between the guard and the drunk mzungu man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST