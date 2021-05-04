Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Millions of Kenyans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s two-day visit to Kenya.

On Tuesday, 9.40 am, the plane carrying the Tanzania strongwoman touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

With a huge convoy snaking all through Mombasa Road, Suluhu’s motorcade caused a huge traffic snarl-up along the busy road and many Kenyans especially those working around Nairobi’s Industrial Area were trapped as the ‘queen of Tanzania’’ was chauffeured to State House to meet her host, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Many Kenyans protested on social media and these are some of their comments.

“President Samia Suluhu’s visit to Kenya will cost the economy billions. Traffic has been on standstill on Mombasa road for hours now,” Lord Abraham Mutai.

“What was difficult with Gov’t airlifting President Samia Suluhu to State House from JKIA, knowing the status of Mombasa Road?”Ma3route wrote.

“In a civilised Nation, the kind of traffic jam on Mombasa Road would call for the resignation of @IG_NPSand the head of traffic at the @NPSOfficial_KE,” Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) wrote.

When the late Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli visited Kenya in 2016, there was no gridlock as witnessed today since he advised his aides to use the ‘normal route’ and avoid razzmatazz.

