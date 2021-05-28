Friday, May 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest daughter, June Ruto, tied the knot with her Nigerian sweetheart Alexander Ezenagu at a colourful ceremony held at the DP‘s residence in Nairobi on Thursday.

June and Alexander exchanged vows in the presence of the DP and his Tanga Tanga allies and a few businessmen and women.

Conspicuously missing from the event was President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was expected to attend the lavish wedding.

However, in a message to the couple from the president through his deputy, he promised to visit the couple after his Kisumu visit for the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Ruto said the president had another official engagement at the Kenya Defence College in Karen and that is why he skipped the wedding.

June Ruto is a diplomat serving as Kenya’s Charge D’Affairs in Poland while Dr. Ezenagu is an assistant professor of Taxation and Commercial Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

