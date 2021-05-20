Thursday, May 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is still wiping his tears after being embarrassed badly in the just concluded Juja by-election.

In the chaotic by-election, People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate George Koimburi was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Koimburi garnered 12,985 votes against Jubilee Party‘s Susan Wakapee who managed only 5,125 votes.

Uhuru is said to have fumed after he was humiliated in his’ ‘bedroom’’ by a candidate associated with Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

Impeccable sources say the President is considering expelling Kuria from the Jubilee Party and calling a by-election in Gatundu South before the August 2022 presidential election.

After expelling him, Kuria will be barred from contesting the seat in another party because he has a lot of integrity issues.

“There MIGHT be a by-election in Gatundu South before August 2022. And Moses Kuria won’t be on the ballot,” said a Jubilee Party insider who is familiar with current happenings in Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST