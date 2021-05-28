Friday, May 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have sketched a plan to salvage the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after the High court declared the document unconstitutional.

Three weeks ago, a five-Judge bench declared the BBI process as null and void shocking Uhuru and his brother, Raila Odinga.

Immediately after the ruling, Uhuru, through Attorney General, Paul Kihara, filed a petition before the Court of Appeal to challenge the five-Judge Bench ruling.

Uhuru and Raila are concerned that the appellate court may take a long time and may uphold the ruling of the High Court and because of that, they have hatched a plan to save BBI from total collapse.

Uhuru and Raila have approached Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) members from both Houses and asked them to look for some proposals in the BBI document that can be passed through Parliament.

Among the lawmakers selected to savage the bill include James Orengo, Moses Kuria, Aden Duale, Cecily Mabarire, Shadrack Mose, Soipan Tuya, John Sakwa Bunyasi, Abuswamad Sheriff Nassir, Otiende Amollo, Mithika Linthuri, Johnson Sakaja, Aaron Cheruiyot and Mutula Kilonzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST