Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked a function in Alego–Usonga constituency in Siaya after Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo were roughed up by goons.

In a video that has since gone viral, rowdy youths accosted Orengo and a delegation of politicians who had accompanied him as the leaders made their way into a chopper.

In the clip, the angry mob can be seen hurling harsh words at Orengo and his delegation, throwing chairs at the chopper that was carrying Orengo and his team even as details of their motive remained unclear.

Leaders across the political divide have condemned the Friday incident terming it as primitive.

Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, lamented over the backward behavior shown by the youths who were seen roughing up Orengo’s team.

Kositany lambasted the goons even as he also turned the heat on politicians whom he alleged might have hired them.

He argues that the behavior portrayed by the crowd endangers their lives and also the life of others.

“Very backward behavior by this goons, shame on whoever hired them, shame on all that endangered their lives and that of others,” Kositany said

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST