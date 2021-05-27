Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Captain Khatmi Famau is a lucky man having been entrusted with the lives of two Heads of State.

The Kenya Power Company employee narrated his encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during their boat ride in the Indian Ocean in December 2020.

In a profile released by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) on Thursday, Famau disclosed that he felt honoured when he was chosen to steer the boat that Uhuru and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were to ride in.

The two Heads of State were on a tour of the Lamu Port-South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor projects in the region.

“I felt honoured to be chosen for that noble task, I became the first captain in Lamu to ever ferry heads of state.

“It was such an exhilarating moment,” stated Famau.

He was ferrying the duo from the mainland to an island that could only be accessed by the boat and the journey often takes three hours.

Famau steers one of the two boats bought by KPLC in December 2009. The company owns and operates two identical vessels: Stima 1 in Lamu and Stima 2 in Mfangano Island.

He harboured the dream to steer sea vessels from his childhood when he would go fishing alongside his father.

The Lamu native joined Kenya Power in November 2019 as a coxswain after working for the area county government for about one year.

Famau has also worked with a private Chinese company as a boat operator in Kenya and Uganda and has likewise been a helmsman for several commercial boats.

He has also worked as a trainee marine pilot at the Kenya Ports Authority where he was engaged in guiding gigantic ships, tag boats, and pilot boats.

He is a graduate of the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa.

