Friday, May 21, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged about the middle-aged man who was arrested on Thursday after he tried to force his way to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was launching the new port in Lamu.

Police identified him as James Kinyua Wamuchomba who comes from the area.

He was armed with his National Identification card and is said to have wanted to express his protests over the lack of jobs at the new port.

Kinyua told the President’s security men that he wanted to tell the president of his dissatisfaction over the allocation of jobs to locals.

President Kenyatta launched the new port at an event that experienced tight security over various threats including terrorism and local protests.

Kinyua, who was among those invited to the event, bypassed security agents but was blocked when he was just a few feet away from the president.

The president’s Aide-De-camp noticed him first and was seen moving from the president’s back as he signalled other officers.

They then grabbed him as he shouted at the president.

The president noticed him as he was a few feet away from him and appeared startled by the breach as he stepped back.

He apologized saying everyone has his issues and continued with his speech as his security team grabbed Kinyua and removed him from the hall.

