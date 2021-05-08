Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not a politician to joke with going by the voting pattern in Parliament on Thursday that has been shared by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

During the voting for the Building Bridges Initiative bill, 233 MPs voted for the bill while 83 MPs voted against the bill.

The majority of MPs allied to Ruto voted No for the BBI while the rest allied to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and the NASA coalition led by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga voted for the bill.

Kang’ata on Saturday released a pattern of how MPs voted and it is a clear indication that the DP is the man with the numbers as the country’s head to a referendum in the next 90 days.

According to these statistics from Kang’ata, William Ruto is the most popular Politician with 83 Members of parliament, followed by Raila Odinga with 59 MPs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta comes third with 53 MPs.

If this data is to go by, then the second in command can easily embarrass the ‘dynasties’ in the upcoming referendum.

This is what Kang’ata wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.