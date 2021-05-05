Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has spoken about the ongoing storm in the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party, where lawmakers supporting the amendment of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) Bill have been punished severely by Raila Odinga‘s led party.

On Tuesday, Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, was the first casualty of Jakom’s dictatorship after he was removed from National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, after Amollo was removed from the committee chaired by Kangema MP, Muturi Kigano, Kuria urged Amollo to start learning that politics is very different from being a law professional.

Kuria told Amollo that he was appointed to JLAC by his party and next time he should learn to respect those who approved his appointment.

“To my fellow congregant at St Austin’s Catholic @OAmollo.

“This was 15th July 2020, 9 months ago.

“Next time I call you, come with a pen and a notebook.

“This is politics not law. Otherwise, you will cry all the way to Kit Mikaye,” Moses Kuria posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST