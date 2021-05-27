Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted to the coronation of Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya region’s spokesman.

Muturi, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was enthroned as the region‘s spokesman in a ceremony held at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga’s shrine in Kiharu constituency on Saturday.

Speaking on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast held in Parliament buildings, Ruto supported Muturi and said maybe it is time for Muturi to leave the Speaker’s post and be a community spokesperson.

“After being a speaker for so long, maybe it is time for Hon Justine Muturi to be a spokesperson”, Ruto said amid laughter those in attendance, including President Uhuru.

The second in command also spoke about Tangatanga tours and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying that maybe God stopped the two so that Kenyans can come together and listen to each other.

“So much has happened but as things stand today, Tangatanga tours are not there and the BBI ‘reggae’ has stopped.

“Maybe God is telling us to come, we need to listen and probably know it’s time to come and reason together,” said Ruto in his speech.

