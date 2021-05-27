Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has offered a piece of advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to jump-start the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

Three weeks ago, a five-Judge Bench stopped the BBI reggae after it declared the process unconstitutional.

But speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast held at Parliament buildings on Thursday, Ruto called for a national conversation to agree on how to move forward on BBI.

“So much has happened. But as things stand today, Tangatanga tours are not there and the reggae has also stopped.

“We thus need to do something together,” the DP said.

The second in command reminisced about the last prayer meeting where Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, who “uncharacteristically read a verse” calling on people to reason together.

“Maybe God is saying we come and reason together,” Ruto said, adding that the same message was passed during his daughter’s nuptials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST