Friday, May 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto, on Thursday, was dealt a severe blow after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill was passed by Parliament, opening the door for a referendum in the next 90 days.

Ruto, who wanted the bill rejected by Parliament, got the shock of his life after 235 MPs passed the bill with only 83 opposing the bill.

Surprisingly, 9 of Ruto’s allies supported the bill, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Here is a list of 9 Tanga Tanga MPs who supported the bill and betrayed William Ruto like Judas.

1. David Ole Sankok (nominated)

2. Kareke Mbiuki (Maara)

3. Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango)

4. William Chepkut (Ainabkoi)

5. Purity Kathambi (Njoro)

6. David Gikaria (Nakuru East)

7. Malulu Injendi(Malava)

8. Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati)

9. Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu)

