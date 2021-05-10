Monday, May 10, 2021 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has today announced the results of the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, where Robinson Wanjala Simiyu, from Murang’a High School, topped the exam.

Simiyu got an A of 87.334, followed by Allan Wasonga (87.173) from Agoro Sare High School.

Here is a list of Top Ten candidates from the results released by Magoha.

1. Robinson Wanjala Simiyu-Murang’a High School with 87.334

2. Allan Wasonga-Agoro Sare High School with 87.173

3. Sharon Chepng’eno -Kenya High School with 87.173

4. Rob Ongare Muraisi -Alliance High with 87.173

5. Ester Mbugua -Kenya High with 87.113

6. Kipkoech Kogo – Alliance high school with 87.106

7. Kenneth Oranga – Kapsapet boys with 87.049

8. Madaga Henry – Maranda High school with 87.046

9. Chepkor Patience – Kenya high school with 87. 046

10. Musomba Edith Kisei – Machakos girls with 87.013

The Kenyan DAILY POST