Thursday, May 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attempt to influence his 2022 succession has come under sharp scrutiny after he lost three by-elections in a single day, including in his ‘political bedroom’, which happened to be the Juja constituency.

On Tuesday, by-elections were held in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward in Nyandarua County.

Juja and Rurii ward by-elections were won by new political outfits associated with Deputy President William Ruto, a man the President and his handlers have declared persona non grata in his backyard.

Political pundits have described the vote as a mutiny against Uhuru as he enters the lame-duck phase of his presidency.

University of Nairobi don, Herman Manyora, said Uhuru should fire all his advisors after he lost the Juja mini poll.

Manyora also said Uhuru lost the poll because of the arrogance displayed by his men and women at Harambee House, who only lie to him that he is popular.

The seasoned analyst also advised the son of Jomo to consider the politicians he connects with since many of them are hated in the ground like hell.

Here are 10 politicians and advisors who have been misleading Uhuru.

1. Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i

2. Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe

3. Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju

4. COTU boss, Francis Atwoli

5. Leader of Majority, Amos Kimunya

6. Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru

7. Attorney General Paul Kihara.

8. Kieni MP, Kanini Kega

9. Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho

10. Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST