Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Wealthy singer Akothee has blasted a young man who slid into her DM and begged her to help him sell his soul to the devil.

The flamboyant singer went on a ranting spree and shared screenshots of the DM and urged the middle-aged man to learn to work hard instead of going for shortcuts.

“Stop concentrating on people eating their harvest and learn the art of patience and plant your seeds.

“The money you have not worked for will never quench your thirst,” Akothee wrote, adding that life is a struggle and nothing good comes overnight.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

Here’s the young man who is ready to sell his soul to the devil.

The Kenyan DAILY POST