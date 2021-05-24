Monday, 24 May 2021 – Milly Wa Jesus has showered praises to her husband Kabi and described him as the most prayerful, loving, and hardworking on the planet.

Kabi has been going through challenging moments after a DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of his cousin’s 7-year-old daughter.

Netizens have been trolling him and calling him ‘cousin eater’, after it emerged that he chewed his cousin and impregnated her.

However, his supportive wife has stuck with him through thick and thin, even as Netizens continue trolling him.

Being Man Crush Monday, Milly gushed over Kabi and said that she is privileged to be his wife.

She further promised to love him both in private and in the public.

“The most, prayerful, loving and hardworking man I know and I am privileged to call him my hubby. My forever #MCM.I will always appreciate you in public and in private. Nakupenda sana,’’ she wrote.

