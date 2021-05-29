Saturday, May 29, 2021 – The family of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer who has been held captive by Al-Shabaab since 2016 has sought President Uhuru Kenyatta’s help so they can reunite with their kin.

Gershom Wanyonyi was abducted by the militants five years ago and his family has never heard or seen him since then.

His mother, Rizpah Wasike from Saboti, Bungoma County, made the plea after a video of her son narrating his ordeal at the hands of terrorists went viral.

“It has been five years since I last saw my son.”

“The video shows he is alive, I want him back,” Wasike appealed.

Wanyonyi was one of the KDF soldiers based at El Adde camp in Somalia when Al-Shabaab attacked them killing over 140 and injuring several others.

His uncle, Justus Masinde, said their kin’s abduction had robbed them of a breadwinner.

Wanyonyi’s siblings thanked God that he is still alive and asked Uhuru to ensure his release from the hands of Al-Shabaab.

“It has been traumatizing for our family thinking he is dead but we now know he is alive,” his sister Sylvia Wasike said.

In the viral video, Wanyonyi wondered why Uhuru had left him and others to die in the hands of Al-Shabaab despite protecting the nation wholeheartedly.

“We protect them and this is how we are repaid.”

“They are making peace among themselves but not helping rescue prisoners from Al-Shabaab,” he lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST