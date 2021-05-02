Sunday, May 2, 2021 – The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli heaped praises on President Uhuru Kenyatta during yesterday’s Labour Day Celebrations held at State House, describing him as a kind and sympathetic leader.

Atwoli said if one has a problem and informs Uhuru about it, the Head of State will first shed a tear before fishing out his handkerchief, which the trade unionist noted are signs of sympathy.

In his Labour Day speech, the COTU boss urged Uhuru to use his wisdom in finding a solution on how to compensate frontline workers attending to Covid-19 patients.

“I know you, Mr. President. There is a story I have not told Kenyans.

“If you happen to have a problem and move closer to the president, say about a funeral or even school fees.”

“What our president does first is to pull out a handkerchief, and he starts shedding tears.”

“You have been so sympathetic to Kenyans, and if you have a chance, you can advise on a method in your wisdom to see how you can compensate our doctors,” he said.

The unionist assured Uhuru of Kenyan workers’ support in curbing corruption noting unscrupulous individuals in the government continue to steal from the public coffers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST