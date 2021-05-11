BY DCI.

The DCI is in receipt of numerous complaints from members of the public who report to have fallen victim to a suspected fraud syndicate, operating within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The well-organized syndicate consists of young men and women, who pose as sales agents of a renowned mobile telecommunication company.

They operate from the attached vehicle behind Kenya Archives, along Tom Mboya Street, and pose as genuine marketers of unreasonably cheap smartphones, iPads, tablets and other flashy electronic products. They also purport to assist clients, in upgrading their sim cards to 5G network.

Once they have the full attention of an unsuspecting would-be buyer, they access the victim’s mobile money transfer pin and other mobile banking details, after which they transfer money from the victims’ accounts to unknown accounts.

Whereas detectives and general duty Police officers have previously arrested the fraudsters after receiving complaints from victims, they (victims) hardly show up at the Police stations or DCI offices to file formal reports, thus weakening the evidential aspect upon arraignment of the suspects.

As such, we appeal to members of the public who may have been hoodwinked by the fraudsters to report at DCI Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit, to formally report their experiences with the syndicate for necessary Police action to be initiated.

