Thursday May 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be impeached any time and there is nothing that his allies in disjointed Tanga Tanga can do about it.

This was revealed by Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe, who insisted that pro-handshake partners have numbers in Parliament to send home Ruto, who has been accused of sabotaging the government from within.

Murathe, who is considered President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man, argued that it is possible to kick out the DP from his powerful position if the success of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in both Houses is anything to go by.

“The provision for impeachment is in our constitution.”

“Even in the United States (US), the most powerful person, Donald Trump, was impeached at the Congress level twice.”

“He survived at the Senate.”

“When you go for the impeachment of someone of the stature of the deputy president, you need to be sure about your numbers.”

“Going by the numbers that we saw during the BBI vote, we crossed the threshold.”

“We had over 235 lawmakers, and the mark needed is 233.”

“So it is possible to impeach the DP,” Murathe stated.

