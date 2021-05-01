Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Renowned Churchill Show comedienne, Jemutai, has come out guns blazing and exposed Hot 96 presenter and comedian, Professor Hamo, as a deadbeat dad.

Jemutai started an illicit affair with Professor Hamo in 2015 when she joined Churchill Show, despite knowing well that he is married.

In 2016, they welcomed their first child – a baby boy who is now 5 years old.

They continued having an on-and-off affair and in 2019, they welcomed a baby girl.

Jemutai revealed that Professor Hamo doesn’t support his kids despite being financially stable.

When she was delivering their second-born child two years ago, she went through surgery but Hamo didn’t contribute even a single cent towards her hospital bills.

Jemutai, who is currently jobless after events were cancelled, is struggling to raise the two kids single-handedly after Hamo refused to take parental responsibility.

Here are photos of the two kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST