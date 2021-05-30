Sunday, 30 May 2021 – Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Nthenya has paid tribute to her late mother who died five years ago.

Nthenya recounted how she was informed about her mother’s death, 12 hours after she visited her upcountry.

Nthenya said when she received the sad news of her mother’s demise, she thought it was a dream.

However, she is happy to have spent the last days with her mother before she passed on.

Nthenya said that her mother’s death taught her to appreciate every single day of her life and live like there is no tomorrow.

Here’s the moving tribute that she posted.

5 years ago, a morning just like this one, I received a call that my dearest mum had passed away in her sleep.

“This was less than 12 hrs after my brother Fred and I had been to shags for the weekend. It was the darkest day in our lives.

“I still don’t know how we found the strength to drive to Machakos, it actually felt like a dream and we would snap out of it.

I truly believe to this day that the Almighty worked it out in his own way and wanted us to spend the last hours of mum’s life with her.

Mum, not a single day passes without a thought of you. You give me so much strength and your passing on taught me to appreciate every single day of my LIFE and live like there is no tomorrow. I was raised by a strong woman. I know you got my back mum.

Rest in Power my dearest mum. Fred, your grandchildren Gideon, Gilda, Glenn, Musila, and Mbeke, and I treasure the LIFE we shared together.

Mum, I honestly wish you had lived a little longer to meet the most wonderful man in my life now, I know you’d be so happy to see me in this new space I am in my life. I now sing your favorite hymns and I hear your voice in them

