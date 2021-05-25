Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Guardian Angel’s 51-year-old wife, Esther Nthenya, lost her cool when a fan asked her whether she has plans of siring babies with her youthful husband.

Esther, a mother of three, has always faced this question ever since she made her affair with the 31-year-old singer public.

At 51, her biological clock has ticked and this is part of the reason that people keep wondering whether they have plans of getting babies.

When she was confronted with this question recently by one of her fans, she put it clear that life is not all about getting babies.

“Uko ready kuzalia Guardian Angel. (Are you ready to sire kids with Guardian Angel),” the fan asked and she responded saying, “ Ulisikia maisha ni watoto. Wewe zaa wako sawa. Who told you life is all about siring kids. “Just give birth to your own kid if you so wish,” she responded.

Nthenya and Guardian fell in love last year and got married in less than 5 months.

They received a lot of criticism when they made their affair public because of their huge age difference.

Here’s a screenshot of Nthenya’s response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST