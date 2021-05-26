Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Youthful gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is the talk of the town after he proposed to his Kamba wife Esther Nthenya on her 51st birthday.

The 31-year-old singer proposed to Esther at a private function in Karen, Nairobi.

He tricked her that they were going to sign a deal and upon arrival, Esther was welcomed with a band and a sumptuous birthday cake.

While she was cutting the cake, Guardian went down on one knee and removed a ring.

The mother of three shed tears of joy and accepted the proposal from her youthful husband.

“Oh my God- I said yes again,” she captioned the video.

Some men labelled Guardian Angel a simp for treating his aged wife like a queen.

They can’t understand how a young man like him is wasting time with a woman who is old enough to his mother, while there are thousands of young ladies with fresh goodies looking for husbands.

This is how he proposed to Nthenya.

