Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – A few years ago, Vanessa Chettle was a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry.
The pretty and light-skinned former socialite used to rub shoulders with who is who in the entertainment industry and headline glamorous parties in high-end clubs from Westlands to Lavington, besides making headlines on gossip blogs and entertainment pullouts.
Her Instagram page was littered with photos flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle that made her a role model to aspiring socialites.
She would party from Monday to Monday and share photos flaunting wads of cash.
She even had a stint at Nairobi Diaries before disappearing from the limelight around 2018.
After a long break from the limelight, Vanessa resurfaced on social media a year later and informed her fans that she had checked into a rehabilitation center after turning into a drug addict.
The once famous socialite has been reduced to a shadow of her former self after relocating from the city to Eldoret.
Unlike during her heydays when she would rub shoulders with A-List celebrities, these days, she hangs around with broke boys chewing miraa and smoking bhang.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
