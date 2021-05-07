Friday, May 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, is among senior political leaders who have welcomed the decision by the National Assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

During the Thursday voting in parliament, 235 MPs supported the bill while 83 opposed the bill with two abstaining.

MPs who supported the Bill cited resource allocation, inclusivity, and more funds to counties.

Mandera North’s Bashir Abdullahi said while the document is not perfect, 80 percent of it will help Kenyans.

He said BBI caters to devolution as well as having the CDF entrenched in the constitution.

Bashir’s sentiments were echoed by Waiguru, who congratulated the MPs for passing the bill.

“235 votes for BBI, against 83 … a whopping 73%…. as the lawyers say, Res ipsa loquitur – The thing speaks for itself… #BBIbill,” Waiguru wrote on her Twitter page.

Waiguru is currently the BBI coordinator in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST