Friday, May 21, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has become the first casualty of the newly reformed Judiciary under Lady Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This is after he was sentenced to 60 days in jail or pay a court fine of Ksh. 250,000 after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

The Mombasa County Boss has been charged alongside Changamwe Member of County Assembly (MCA), Bernard Ogutu, for raiding a private land accompanied by 100 hired goons and other political leaders, including Hon. Omar Mwinyi.

While ruling over the matter, Justice Munyao Sila stated that breaking the law is not heroic and urged leaders to set a good example.

“Kenyans love peace and would like to live in a country where leaders lead from the front in respecting the rule of law,” said Justice Sila.

“We want to live in a country that respects the rule of law and obeys a court order,” he added.

Despite being found culpable, Justice Munyao said that the Mombasa Governor who appeared in court showed no remorse.

“There is not much remorse in Mr. Hassan Joho’s mitigation statement, his apparent lack of remorse is very perturbing to this court,” Justice Sila said.

The governor will also be held liable for any damages suffered by the plaintiff as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, Changamwe MCA was fined Ksh.20,000, failure to which he will serve a 14-day jail sentence.

He had shown remorse and appeared to have learned from his mistakes, according to the court.

The ruling comes on the same day Lady Justice Martha Koome was sworn in as the first-ever female Chief Justice in the history of Kenya.

