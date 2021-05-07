Friday, May 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga County has been ranked as the worst-performing county when it comes to utilization of public funds, according to a new survey.

The survey titled the County Budget Transparency Survey 2020, stated that Anne Waiguru’s led county had an index of zero as it did not publish any budget document.

Also ranking low were the counties of Narok, Taita Taveta, and Wajir in the report by the International Budget Partnership Kenya (IBP Kenya).

On the other hand, West Pokot County was ranked the best with an index of 73 out of 100 points, having published all the assessed budget documents. Laikipia County was second with 71 points.

Nyeri, Makueni, and Samburu locked up the remaining three slots in the top five counties with the most transparent budgets with 71, 70, and 64 points, respectively.

The Lead Researcher at IBP, Kipkorir Biegon, noted that the average transparency score across the 47 counties was 33 out of 100 points.

Biegon said this score was based on whether a county had its budget documents publicly available and on the level of information that was provided in those publicly available budget documents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST