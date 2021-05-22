Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Stung by the recent streak of losses in by-elections and low prospects, Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, has started punishing leaders who he thinks are to blame for the losses in the just concluded mini polls in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii ward.

The President is said to be angry and on Wednesday, he allegedly chased his advisor, Nancy Gitau, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, and the vice-chairman, David Murathe, from the state house.

The three leaders are said to have been behind Jubilee’s poor performance that left the President naked especially the Juja by-election that was won by a little-known party, the People Empowerment Party (PEP) led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

According to ‘Hustler Nations Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru through his ‘prefects’ at Harambee House, has ordered the withdrawal of Murathe’s security detail over the loss.

Murathe, who is a drinking buddy of the President, has been enjoying security from the government but the vocal politician is now on his own and it is just a matter of time before he is removed as the party’s vice-chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST