Wednesday, 19 May 2021 – Popular gospel songstress, Mercy Masika, never wanted to give birth after her aunt painted a gory picture of how painful childbirth is.

Speaking in an interview, the scandal-free singer revealed that when she was growing up, her aunt told her that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences that a woman goes through in life.

The said aunt painted a negative picture of childbirth and made it look so painful and horrible.

When she got married, the scary stories of childbirth that her aunt used to narrate to her when she was a small girl affected her.

However, after the first pregnancy, she realized that her aunt was just scaring her.

“During my first pregnancy, I was induced as I was in labor the whole night.

“I was so scared as I was waiting for pain like what I see in movies but that did not happen.

“That is why I never wanted children because in my head I was like ‘’uui watakurarua?’ as a child you think, giving birth is such drama?

“I did not know how I gave birth. I only had some diarrhea and some vomiting”, she said.

